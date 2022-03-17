Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CS Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 5]

    CS Gas Chamber

    GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion don and inspect their masks before entering a gas chamber during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 17, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CS Gas Chamber [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

