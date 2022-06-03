Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAS With USNS Matthew Perry [Image 8 of 10]

    RAS With USNS Matthew Perry

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220306-N-CD319-1290 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Guadalupe. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 01:33
    Photo ID: 7101287
    VIRIN: 220306-N-CD319-1290
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 407.78 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAS With USNS Matthew Perry [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Sampson
    Line Handling
    Navy
    USNS Matthew Perry

