220306-N-CD319-1250 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 6, 2022) Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Mark Araiza and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Coombs handle line during a Replenishment-at-Sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7101286
|VIRIN:
|220306-N-CD319-1250
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|403.17 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAS With USNS Matthew Perry [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS
