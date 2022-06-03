220306-N-CD319-1109 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 6, 2022) Sailors handle line during a Replenishment-at-Sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 01:33 Photo ID: 7101281 VIRIN: 220306-N-CD319-1109 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 434.21 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAS With USNS Matthew Perry [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.