An F-16 fighter operated by the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, conducts a scramble take-off as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7100924
|VIRIN:
|220319-Z-EZ981-1010
|Resolution:
|2865x2149
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th Wing conducts Ability to Survive and Operate exercise [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
