    113th Wing conducts Ability to Survive and Operate exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    113th Wing conducts Ability to Survive and Operate exercise

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    F-16 fighters operated by the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, conduct pre-flight procedures prior to taxiing to the runway as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    F-16
    MOPP
    121st Fighter Squadron
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

