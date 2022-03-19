Staff Sgt. Joshua Miolan 213 Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, guards an entry control point while wearing his protective suit and mask during an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 11:36 Photo ID: 7100895 VIRIN: 220319-Z-EZ981-1011 Resolution: 3669x2752 Size: 7.16 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 113th Wing conducts Ability to Survive and Operate exercise [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.