    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors and Marines inspect the flight deck for debris in preparation for flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Fleet Battle Problem 22-1, March 19, 2022. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7100881
    VIRIN: 220319-N-XH769-1017
    Resolution: 3857x2571
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    NAVY
    MARINES
    READINESS
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

