ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors and Marines inspect the flight deck for debris in preparation for flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Fleet Battle Problem 22-1, March 19, 2022. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7100881 VIRIN: 220319-N-XH769-1017 Resolution: 3857x2571 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.