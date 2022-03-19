ATLANTIC OCEAN – Sailors perform pre-flight procedures on a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Fleet Battle Problem 22-1 March 19, 2022. FBP 22-1 integrates naval capabilities to support special operations, provide defense ashore and at sea, and develop the use of unmanned underwater vehicles (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7100878 VIRIN: 220319-N-TP544-1131 Resolution: 3770x2518 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.