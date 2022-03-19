Kearsarge Operates in the Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Cpl. Matthew Buffaloe, an airframe mechanic assigned to VMN-263, washes an AH-1Z Viper helicopter attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), March 19, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

