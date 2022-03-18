BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2022) – Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak about Frank Cable’s aid in Operation Flood Assist, March 18. Frank Cable Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are currently working side-by-side with Australian Defence Forces to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 07:56 Photo ID: 7100797 VIRIN: 220318-N-HV737-1023 Resolution: 5610x3733 Size: 1.18 MB Location: BRISBANE, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Queensland’s Premier Visits Frank Cable [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.