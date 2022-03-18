Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Queensland’s Premier Visits Frank Cable [Image 2 of 5]

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2022) – Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak about Frank Cable’s aid in Operation Flood Assist, March 18. Frank Cable Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are currently working side-by-side with Australian Defence Forces to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Brisbane Australia
    Operation Flood Assist
    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

