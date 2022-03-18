Queensland’s Premier Visits Frank Cable

BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2022) – Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), presents Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with a gift from the crew following a press conference about Frank Cable’s aid in Operation Flood Assist, March 18. Frank Cable Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are currently working side-by-side with Australian Defence Forces to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane in Operation Flood Assist. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

