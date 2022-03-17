BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), move tree limbs alongside members of the Australian Defence Force in support of Operation Flood Assist 2022, March 18. The Brisbane area suffered major flooding at the end of February to early March. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners are working side-by-side with Australian military forces to clear debris from impacted areas around Brisbane. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.20.2022 07:56 Photo ID: 7100794 VIRIN: 220318-N-SS370-1001 Resolution: 3600x2395 Size: 1.44 MB Location: BRISBANE, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Supports Operation Flood Assist [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.