    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Cameron Mudgett, left, from Carlsbad, Calif., and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Paola Barragan, from McAllen, Texas, place a cargo hook on an AS332 Super Puma on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 22:39
    Photo ID: 7100719
    VIRIN: 220319-N-JC401-1151
    Resolution: 5222x3481
    Size: 994.4 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Matthew Perry [Image 11 of 11], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

