Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Matthew Perry

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2022) An AS332 Super Puma refuels on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

Date Taken: 03.19.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA