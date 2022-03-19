Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Matthew Perry

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 19, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alasdair Reid, from Wellington, New Zealand, signals an AS332 Super Puma on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

