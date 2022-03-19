U.S. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, begin preflight checks before takeoff at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring demonstrations from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft, as well as featuring performances from the Blue Angels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 23:26
|Photo ID:
|7100693
|VIRIN:
|220319-M-MW005-1127
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members demonstrate the Might of the U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
