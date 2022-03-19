A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, performs a low pass over Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring performances from the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 23:27
|Photo ID:
|7100692
|VIRIN:
|220319-M-MW005-1014
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members demonstrate the Might of the U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT