U.S. Service Members demonstrate the Might of the U.S. Air Power during the New Orleans Air Show

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, Marine Forces Reserve, performs a low pass over Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Belle Chasse during the New Orleans Air Show, March 19, 2022. The New Orleans Air Show is a three-day event featuring performances from the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

