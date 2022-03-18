U.S. Army Col. Geoffrey Norman, the 1st Infantry Division deputy commanding officer of support, addresses the guests during a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis at Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 18, 2022. This memorial represents a relationship forged through service and determination; Ollis's sacrifice is a reminder of the value, respect, and care among allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 12:04
|Photo ID:
|7100518
|VIRIN:
|220318-Z-XG945-2152
|Resolution:
|5654x3769
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Michael Ollis honored by Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT