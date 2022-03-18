SSG Michael Ollis honored by Allies

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerzy Rzasowski, a chaplain, reads the holy gospel during a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis at Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 18, 2022. This memorial represents a relationship forged through service and determination; Ollis's sacrifice is a reminder of the value, respect, and care among allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

