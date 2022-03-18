Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Michael Ollis honored by Allies [Image 10 of 10]

    SSG Michael Ollis honored by Allies

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tomasz Krajewski, director of the Uniformed Classes, requests the blessing of the school's standard during a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis at Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 18, 2022. This memorial represents a relationship forged through service and determination; Ollis's sacrifice is a reminder of the value, respect, and care among allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 12:03
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Michael Ollis honored by Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    VictoryCorps
    VictoryCops

