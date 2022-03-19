Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov answer questions during a joint press conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 19, 2022. Austin is meeting with allies discussing deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7100483
|VIRIN:
|220319-D-TT977-0114
|Resolution:
|7365x4910
|Size:
|25.06 MB
|Location:
|SOFIA, BG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT