Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is escorted by Bugarain Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov and U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa prior to departing Sofia, Bulgaria, March 19, 2022. Austin is meeting with allies discussing deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 10:27 Photo ID: 7100476 VIRIN: 220319-D-TT977-0271 Resolution: 7470x4980 Size: 12.5 MB Location: SOFIA, BG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.