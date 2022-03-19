Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia [Image 1 of 12]

    SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia

    SOFIA, BULGARIA

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 19, 2022. Austin is meeting with allies discussing deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 10:27
    Photo ID: 7100460
    VIRIN: 220319-D-TT977-0037
    Resolution: 6429x4286
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: SOFIA, BG 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Bulgaria
    Austin
    Russia
    Ukraine
    SECDEF

