Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 19, 2022. Austin is meeting with allies discussing deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7100460
|VIRIN:
|220319-D-TT977-0037
|Resolution:
|6429x4286
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|SOFIA, BG
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Bulgarian Allies in Sofia [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT