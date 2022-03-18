220318-N-DO281-1197

DAKAR, Senegal (Mar. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command, right, meets with Rear Adm. Oumar Wade, Senegalese Chief of Navy, at the Senegalese Naval Headquarters, in Dakar, Senegal, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, Mar. 18, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 07:37 Photo ID: 7100352 VIRIN: 220318-N-DO281-1197 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DAKAR, SN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Obangame Express 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.