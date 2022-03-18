Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2022 [Image 9 of 16]

    Obangame Express 2022

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    DAKAR, Senegal (Mar. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command, right, walks with Rear Adm. Oumar Wade, Senegalese Chief of Navy, at the Senegalese Naval Headquarters, in Dakar, Senegal, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, Mar. 18, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7100350
    VIRIN: 220318-N-DO281-1166
    Resolution: 5775x4714
    Size: 1004.39 KB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Obangame Express 2022

