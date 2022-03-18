220318-N-XG173-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 18, 2022) Seaman Nathan Carter, from Roseville, California, left, and Seaman Richard Nordan, from Clinton, Mississippi, both assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepare to conduct small boat operations on March 13, 2022. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7100266
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-XG173-1005
|Resolution:
|5758x3672
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Barry Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT