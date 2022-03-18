Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Barry Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220318-N-XG173-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 18, 2022) Seaman Nathan Carter, from Roseville, California, left, and Seaman Richard Nordan, from Clinton, Mississippi, both assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepare to conduct small boat operations on March 13, 2022. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 05:06
    Photo ID: 7100266
    VIRIN: 220318-N-XG173-1005
    Resolution: 5758x3672
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Barry
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

