220318-N-XG173-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 18, 2022) Seaman Nathan Carter, from Roseville, California, left, and Seaman Richard Nordan, from Clinton, Mississippi, both assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepare to conduct small boat operations on March 13, 2022. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 05:06 Photo ID: 7100266 VIRIN: 220318-N-XG173-1005 Resolution: 5758x3672 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.