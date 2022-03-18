USS Barry Sailors conduct small boat operations

220318-N-XG173-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 18, 2022) Sailors onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conduct small boat operations on March 13, 2022. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA