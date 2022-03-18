Gunner's Mate Conducts Small Boat Operations on USS Barry

220318-N-XG173-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 18, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Cullen Mcardle, from Somerset, New Jersey, assigned to Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepares to conduct small boat operations on March 13, 2022. USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson.)

