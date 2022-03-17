Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensign Cope plots a contact aboard USS Barry [Image 5 of 5]

    Ensign Cope plots a contact aboard USS Barry

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2022

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220317-N-CX281-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Ensign Brad Cope from San Diego, California, plots a contact during a training exercise onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)

    This work, Ensign Cope plots a contact aboard USS Barry [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

