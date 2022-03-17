Lt. Cmdr. Rose stands TAO Watch

220318-N-CX281-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Lt. Commander Alex Rose from Brewerton, New York, stands Tactical Action Officer watch during a training exercise onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)

Resolution: 4313x3439 Size: 2.32 MB