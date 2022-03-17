Ensign Murray scans horizon aboard USS Barry

220317-N-CX281-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) Ensign Jake Murray from Lake Zurich, Illinois, uses night vision goggles to scan the horizon during a nighttime training exercise onboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). USS Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie.)

