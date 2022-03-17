U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lynch, director of the Security Cooperation Directorate at the U.S. Embassy's Office of Military Cooperation - Kuwait, takes notes while in the background Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, meets with Col. Osama Al-Wehaid, the Kuwaiti Foreign Military Sales director, at the Ministry of Defense compound, Kuwait City, on Mar. 17, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.19.2022 03:07 Photo ID: 7100213 VIRIN: 220317-A-JJ298-1002 Resolution: 1869x1604 Size: 544.24 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.