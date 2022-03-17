U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lynch, director of the Security Cooperation Directorate at the U.S. Embassy's Office of Military Cooperation - Kuwait, takes notes while in the background Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, meets with Col. Osama Al-Wehaid, the Kuwaiti Foreign Military Sales director, at the Ministry of Defense compound, Kuwait City, on Mar. 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 03:07
|Photo ID:
|7100213
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-JJ298-1002
|Resolution:
|1869x1604
|Size:
|544.24 KB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
