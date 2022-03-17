Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official [Image 3 of 6]

    TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lynch, director of the Security Cooperation Directorate at the U.S. Embassy's Office of Military Cooperation - Kuwait, takes notes while in the background Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, meets with Col. Osama Al-Wehaid, the Kuwaiti Foreign Military Sales director, at the Ministry of Defense compound, Kuwait City, on Mar. 17, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 03:07
    Photo ID: 7100213
    VIRIN: 220317-A-JJ298-1002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Foreign Military Sales
    TAD
    Kuwait Ministry of Defense
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Kuwait Army
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Col. Osama Al-Wehaib
    Col. Mark Lynch
    OMC-K
    Office of Military Cooperation - Kuwait

