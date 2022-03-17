TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, shakes hands with Col. Osama Al-Wehaib, the Kuwaiti Foreign Military Sales director, at the Ministry of Defense compound, Kuwait City, on Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to attend the Biannual Project Financial Management Review between U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, and to meet with Army Corps of Engineer stakeholders and customers in the Middle East.

