    TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official

    TAD commanding general meets with Kuwaiti FMS official

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, meets with Col. Osama Al-Wehaib, the Kuwaiti Foreign Military Sales director, at the Kuwait Ministry of Defense compound, Kuwait City, on Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to attend the Biannual Project Financial Management Review between U.S. and Kuwaiti officials, and to meet with Army Corps of Engineer stakeholders and customers in the Middle East.

