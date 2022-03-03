Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers enable adversarial tactics during exercise Pacific Raptor

    Maintainers enable adversarial tactics during exercise Pacific Raptor

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chambray Macalino, 154th Logistic Readiness Squadron logistics planner, exits an F-16 Fighting Falcon after completing an incentive flight March 3, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Macalino spent years of her career planning large-scale combat aircraft exercises in the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Sentry Aloha program and was selected to ride as a passenger for her outstanding performance as a logistics planner. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

