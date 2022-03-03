U.S. Air Force Chambray Macalino, 154th Logistic Readiness Squadron logistics planner, exits an F-16 Fighting Falcon after completing an incentive flight March 3, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Macalino spent years of her career planning large-scale combat aircraft exercises in the Hawaii Air National Guard’s Sentry Aloha program and was selected to ride as a passenger for her outstanding performance as a logistics planner. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 19:22
|Photo ID:
|7100011
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-GR156-0178
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers enable adversarial tactics during exercise Pacific Raptor [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
