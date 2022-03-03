Maintainers enable adversarial tactics during exercise Pacific Raptor

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Jeschke, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, communicates with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircrew March 3, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Airmen temporarily relocated to Hawaii to participate in exercise Pacific Raptor, an exercise held to integrate fifth-generation aircraft with F-16 ‘Aggressors.’ Pacific Raptor’s training activities included a simulation of air-to-air and air-to-surface combat training comprised of stealth aircraft against advanced threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

