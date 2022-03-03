Maintainers enable adversarial tactics during exercise Pacific Raptor

18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs service an F-16 Fighting Falcon, March 3, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Airmen temporarily relocated to Hawaii to participate in exercise Pacific Raptor, an exercise held to integrate fifth-generation aircraft with F-16 ‘Aggressors.’ Pacific Raptor’s training activities included a simulation of air-to-air and air-to-surface combat training comprised of stealth aircraft against advanced threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 19:22
|Photo ID:
|7100003
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-GR156-0086
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
