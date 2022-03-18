Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nevada Blue Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Nevada Blue Change of Command

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 18, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Eric Hunter, from Jonesboro, Ga., speaks to the families and crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during the ship's change of command ceremony, March 18, 2022. Nevada, homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is the eighth Ohio-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Nevada. The submarine was commissioned in Groton, Conn., Aug. 16, 1986. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 19:30
    Photo ID: 7099999
    VIRIN: 220318-N-JH668-0208
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nevada Blue Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nevada Blue Changes Command

    TAGS

    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    USS Nevada
    SSBN 733
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    COMSUBGRU9

