SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 18, 2022) – U.S. Sailors attend a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733), March 18, 2022. Nevada, homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is the eighth Ohio-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Nevada. The submarine was commissioned in Groton, Conn., Aug. 16, 1986. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 19:30
|Photo ID:
|7099995
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-JH668-0066
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|945.59 KB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nevada Blue Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Nevada Blue Changes Command
