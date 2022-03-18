USS Nevada Blue Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 18, 2022) – The official party of a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) salutes during the national anthem, March 18, 2022. Nevada, homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is the eighth Ohio-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Nevada. The submarine was commissioned in Groton, Conn., Aug. 16, 1986. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

