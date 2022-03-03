Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC

Cpl. Shawn Larson, combat medic specialist, 745th Forward Resuscitation Surgical Detachment, tries on an augmented reality headset (AR) March 3, 2022 at the Simulation Center operating room at WBAMC. The AR headset enables the trainer at the Simulation Centers to plan realistic scenarios. Using augmented reality utilizing the headset facilitates small teams to train in Triage, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and Evacuation. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US