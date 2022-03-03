Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC [Image 3 of 3]

    Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Cpl. Shawn Larson, combat medic specialist, 745th Forward Resuscitation Surgical Detachment, tries on an augmented reality headset (AR) March 3, 2022 at the Simulation Center operating room at WBAMC. The AR headset enables the trainer at the Simulation Centers to plan realistic scenarios. Using augmented reality utilizing the headset facilitates small teams to train in Triage, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and Evacuation. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)

