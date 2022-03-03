Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC [Image 1 of 3]

    Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Maj. Christopher Bell (middle), general surgeon, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, along with Soldiers from 745th Forward Resuscitation Surgical Detachment and 214th Surgical Augmentation Detachment conduct Advanced Trauma Life Support simulation on March 3, 2022 at the Simulation Center operating room at WBAMC. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
