Medical Units conduct ATLS and ICTL in a simulation environment at WBAMC

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Cpl. Shawn Larson, combat medic specialist, 745th Forward Resuscitation Surgical Detachment, tries on an augmented reality headset (AR) March 3, 2022 at the Simulation Center operating room at WBAMC. The AR headset enables the trainer at the Simulation Centers to plan realistic scenarios. Using augmented reality utilizing the headset facilitates small teams to train in Triage, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and Evacuation. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO)

FORT BLISS, Texas - Visualize doctors, nurses, and medics in an emergency treatment facility, all ready to provide acute care to wounded Service Members. Soldiers from the 745th Forward Resuscitation Surgical Detachment (FRSD) and 214th Surgical Augmentation Detachment (214th Med. Det.) made this a reality by conducting realistic simulation training at William Beaumont Army Medical Center on March 3, 2022.



Both units conducted Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) scenarios and Individual Critical Task Lists (ICTL). The training validated operational readiness and provided valuable opportunities for medical staff.



“The learning goals and training objectives for the event focused on our mission essential task of managing health service support. More specifically, the FRSD focused on damage control resuscitation skills including trauma assessment, emergency medical treatment/intervention, massive whole blood transfusion, and damage control surgery in a far forward location,” said Cpt. Derek Arndt, 745th FRSD commander.





In one of the scenarios, a medical team occupied an emergency treatment section, where the surgeons, nurses, and operating room specialists performed triage, provided advanced trauma life support, and coordinated follow-up care with surgical and intensive care or inpatient services.



“This training was a great opportunity for the young Soldier to see what true team dynamic training should look like. The FRSD is a small team in which all team members must be proficient and competent of all roles,” said Staff Sgt. Dreason Bodkin operating room specialist, 214th Med. Det.



Arndt described how the WBAMC Simulation and Education department facilitated this training.



“Planning and coordinating this event took a lot of manpower and resources, but was ultimately a success due to the Simulation Center staff. The team at the simulation center truly facilitated a fantastic training event. The focal point of the training exercise was utilizing the high fidelity surgical manikin in the operating room. This allowed the surgical team to realistically simulate a true emergent surgical case including pre-operative patient prep, physically performing the surgical intervention with a real-time cut suit, and post-operative care,” said Arndt.



“The FRSD team employed medical simulation training to prepare for split operations in a difficult combat environment. Three ATLS scenarios and two surgical scenarios were performed. The Simulation IQ technology from Education Management Solutions (EMS) was used in both scenarios. EMS is a prominent provider of cutting-edge hardware and software technology solutions for healthcare simulation,” said Edward M. Fonseca, simulator operator, WBAMC.



Arndt stated the training emphasized both units’ ability to provide critical life-saving care, emergency medical treatment, surgical intervention, and transportation to definitive care while deployed or in a combat situation.