Moody conducts FOD walk

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 23rd Wing conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The FOD walk was conducted after the Youth Open House, an event that was open to the public, March 12. FOD walks are designed to get as many people as possible to walk through a flightline to retrieve trash, loose objects or anything else that could become a hazard for aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US