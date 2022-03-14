Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody conducts FOD walk

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 23rd Wing conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The FOD walk was conducted after the Youth Open House, an event that was open to the public, March 12. FOD walks are designed to get as many people as possible to walk through a flightline to retrieve trash, loose objects or anything else that could become a hazard for aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody conducts FOD walk [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    family
    FOD walk
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

