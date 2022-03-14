Moody conducts FOD walk

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 23rd Wing conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. Due to the size of the airfield, Airmen from various units across the base worked together to identify and remove FOD from the flightline. The FOD walk was conducted after the Youth Open House, an event that was open to the public, March 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

