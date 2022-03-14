U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 23rd Wing line up on the flightline to conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. Debris on the flightline can cause destruction and damage if pulled into aircraft intakes. The FOD walk was conducted after the Youth Open House, an event that was open to the public, March 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7099795 VIRIN: 220314-F-EQ901-1056 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 9.05 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody conducts FOD walk [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.