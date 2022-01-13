Isaac Newton Farris Jr., a senior fellow at The King Center in Atlanta, listens to an Abrams Elementary School student as he answers a question during Farris’ Jan. 13, 2022, presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)
This work, Students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Parris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
