Isaac Newton Farris Jr., a senior fellow at The King Center in Atlanta, asks Abrams Elementary School students a question during his Jan. 13, 2022, presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)
|01.13.2022
|03.18.2022 14:22
|7099352
|220113-A-ON894-010
|2560x1600
|635.85 KB
|US
|2
|0
Students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
