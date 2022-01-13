Students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Eric Parris 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Isaac Newton Farris Jr., a senior fellow at The King Center in Atlanta, asks Abrams Elementary School students a question during his Jan. 13, 2022, presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by Eric E. Parris)

    TAGS

    imcom
    martin luther king jr.
    u.s. army
    hqamc
    Abrams Elementary School
    Isaac newton farris jr.

